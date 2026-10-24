UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected; temperatures to hit 35°C in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah

Humidity levels are expected to rise overnight and into Monday morning across some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of fog or mist forming in these areas

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 24 Oct 2026, 6:49 PM
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The weather conditions on Sunday will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

There is a probability of some convective clouds forming northward and eastward by afternoon, which may be associated with rainfall.

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Temperatures are expected to reach 39°C across the UAE, with highs of 35°C in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah and 34°C in Dubai. Lows will range from 25°C in Sharjah to 26°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

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Humidity levels are expected to rise overnight and into Monday morning across some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of fog or mist forming in these areas.

Light to moderate southeasterly winds will shift northwesterly, reaching speeds of 10 to 25 km/h and freshening at times to 40 km/h.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

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