UAE weather tomorrow: Foggy conditions expected; humidity to increase at night

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy skies on Saturday, October 25, as temperatures nationwide continue to dip further.

The mercury may rise to a high of 35°C in Dubai and the Capital, Abu Dhabi. Overall, temperatures will range between 22°C and 36°C in Al Ain.

Conditions will turn humid at night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There will be light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, with a speed ranging between 10 and 20kmph, reaching 30kmph.

The sea will be calm in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.