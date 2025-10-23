UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to dip to 18ºC; humid night ahead

The day on Friday will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds set to appear Eastward by afternoon, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds will blow, with a speed of 10–20kmph, reaching 30kmph.

Temperatures could be as high as 34ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 36ºC in Abu Dhabi and 35ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and 26ºC in Dubai and 18ºC in Al Ain.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation. Levels will range from 30 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 85 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.