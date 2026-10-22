UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy day; humidity by night

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 22 Oct 2026, 5:11 PM
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The weather on Friday, October 23, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing eastward, which may be convective by afternoon, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

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Light to moderate southeasterly, becoming northwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

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The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will rise to highs of 37ºC, 38ºC and 38ºC, and dip to lows of 26ºC, 28ºC and 24ºC respectively.

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