UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of fog as temperature reaches 36ºC in Dubai

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy on Thursday, October 23.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), residents will face heightened humidity by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas. In fact, humidity levels are set to reach 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi, 85 per cent in Dubai and 80 per cent Sharjah.

Temperatures are set to reach 35ºC in Abu Dhabi and 36ºC in Dubai and Sharjah. The emirates will see lows of 25ºC, 27ºC and 24ºC respectively.

There is a chance that fog or mist will form over some areas of the country. Light to moderate northeasterly-to-northwesterly winds will blow. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in theOman Sea.