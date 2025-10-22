  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 22, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 30, 1447 | Fajr 05:03 | DXB clear.png29.4°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of fog as temperature reaches 36ºC in Dubai

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas

Published: Wed 22 Oct 2025, 10:00 PM

Top Stories

Dubai: Indian teen's family 'inconsolable' after sudden demise

Dubai: Indian teen's family 'inconsolable' after sudden demise

Saudi Arabia announces new Grand Mufti, appointed by royal decree

Saudi Arabia announces new Grand Mufti, appointed by royal decree

UAE announces extension of Advertiser Permit registration

UAE announces extension of Advertiser Permit registration

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy on Thursday, October 23.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), residents will face heightened humidity by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas. In fact, humidity levels are set to reach 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi, 85 per cent in Dubai and 80 per cent Sharjah.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Winter in UAE: Dubai opens applications for temporary camps

thumb-image

Canadian University Dubai remains #1 in QS ranking for fifth consecutive year

thumb-image

Dubai Basketball continue dream run with hard-fought win

thumb-image

UAE Ministry blocks 20 non-compliant educational advertisements in 3 months

thumb-image

Abu Dhabi's Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium to host UAE vs Iraq World Cup qualifier

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Temperatures are set to reach 35ºC in Abu Dhabi and 36ºC in Dubai and Sharjah. The emirates will see lows of 25ºC, 27ºC and 24ºC respectively.

There is a chance that fog or mist will form over some areas of the country. Light to moderate northeasterly-to-northwesterly winds will blow. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in theOman Sea.