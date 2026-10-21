UAE weather tomorrow: More rains expected; low of 29ºC in Dubai

Residents in the UAE can expect more rains tomorrow with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicting the probability of some convective cloud formation eastward and westward by afternoon, associated with rainfall.

Weather conditions are likely to be fair to partly cloudy on Thursday, October 22.

The conditions are likely to get humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

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Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times with clouds, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will rise to highs of 37ºC, 38ºC and 38ºC, and dip to lows of 29ºC, 28ºC and 25ºC respectively.