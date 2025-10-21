UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy skies; high of 36°C in Abu Dhabi

UAE skies are expected to be fair to partly cloudy on Wednesday, October 22, as per the daily weather forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Clouds will appear on some eastern and southern parts of the country by the afternoon. On Tuesday, the country saw more rainfall in some regions, turning mountain roads and wadis into rivers.

The NCM has again alerted motorists to avoid driving in these rainy conditions unless necessary and to turn on low-beam headlights in timed of reduced visibility.

On Wednesday, temperatures will range between 22°C and 38°C. Abu Dhabi and Dubai are expected to see a high of 36°C and 37°C, respectively.

Expect humid conditions by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.

There will be light to moderate Southeasterly, becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed ranging between 10 and 25kmph, reaching 35kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.