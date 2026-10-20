UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected to continue; dusty winds to blow

The rainy spell is set to continue across the UAE with weather on Wednesday, October 21, expected to be fair to partly cloudy, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The cloudy sky will come with a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward and extend over some internal and western areas by afternoon, associated with rainfall.

Weather conditions are likely to get humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of mist formation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow, fresh to strong at times with clouds, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 50 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 39ºC, 38ºC and 39ºC, and dip to lows of 28ºC, 27ºC and 28ºC respectively.