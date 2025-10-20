  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Oct 20, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 28, 1447 | Fajr 05:02 | DXB clear.png32.2°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected in some areas; humid conditions by night

Dubai and the Capital, Abu Dhabi, are expected to see a high of 34°C

Published: Mon 20 Oct 2025, 5:52 PM

Top Stories

Diwali in UAE: Residents urged to keep noise levels down, avoid loud music

Diwali in UAE: Residents urged to keep noise levels down, avoid loud music

Dubai Police rescue driver after cruise control failure on Emirates Road

Dubai Police rescue driver after cruise control failure on Emirates Road

'No debts': UAE’s raffle millionaires reveal how life changed after big wins

'No debts': UAE’s raffle millionaires reveal how life changed after big wins

More rains are expected in some parts of the UAE on Tuesday, October 21, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There is a probability of some convective clouds forming over eastern and southern regions, which may cause the rainfall. Overall, skies will be fair to partly cloudy.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Abu Dhabi: 25-week-old foetus undergoes spine surgery in mother's womb

thumb-image

UAE: Do you share your child's photos online? Experts warn of cyber risks

thumb-image

Video: 2 Kuwaitis arrested for violent robbery; legal action taken against them

thumb-image

Bangladesh probes cause of massive international airport fire

thumb-image

Open source and AI drive UAE’s digital sovereignty push

 

Temperatures nationwide are expected to range between 22°C and 37°C. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see a high of 34°C.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Weather conditions will turn humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of mist formation.

Winds are expected to be light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds and freshening at times, with a speed of 10–25kmph, reaching 35kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.