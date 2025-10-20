UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected in some areas; humid conditions by night

More rains are expected in some parts of the UAE on Tuesday, October 21, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There is a probability of some convective clouds forming over eastern and southern regions, which may cause the rainfall. Overall, skies will be fair to partly cloudy.

Temperatures nationwide are expected to range between 22°C and 37°C. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see a high of 34°C.

Weather conditions will turn humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of mist formation.

Winds are expected to be light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds and freshening at times, with a speed of 10–25kmph, reaching 35kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.