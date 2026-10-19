UAE weather tomorrow: More rains expected in some areas; foggy conditions likely

Residents across the UAE can expect more rain on Tuesday, October 20, as convective clouds develop over eastern areas and extend to some inland and western parts of the country by afternoon, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Despite the chance of rain, temperatures will remain warm, reaching up to 41°C in some areas. Dubai is expected to record a high of 38°C, while Abu Dhabi will see temperatures of up to 37°C.

The weather department noted it will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation

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Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from southeasterly to northwesterly. They may become fresh to strong at times as clouds develop, with speeds of 10 to 25kmph, reaching up to 50kmph and potentially causing blowing dust.

The sea is expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.