UAE weather tomorrow: Week to start with rainfall as temperatures drop to 22°C

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas

Published: Sun 19 Oct 2025, 6:13 PM

UAE residents are set for another week of rainfall and lower temperatures.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has said that the weather on Monday, October 20, will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds — associated with rainfall — forming over the eastern and norther parts of the country.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds will blow from the southeasterly to northwesterly directions, at times causing blowing dust.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see a maximum temperature of 35°C and a minimum temperature of 26°C. In the southern and internal areas of the country, the mercury will drop to 22°C.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.