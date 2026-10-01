UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to increase over the coasts; cloudy skies at times

Highs of 40°C and 39°C are expected in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 1 Oct 2026, 7:12 PM
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Temperatures over UAE coasts will tend to increase on Friday, October 2, according to the weather forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Highs of 40°C and 39°C are expected in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times in eastern and southern parts of the country.

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Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow and become freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

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The sea will be rough at times by morning becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

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