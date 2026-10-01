UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to increase over the coasts; cloudy skies at times

Temperatures over UAE coasts will tend to increase on Friday, October 2, according to the weather forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Highs of 40°C and 39°C are expected in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times in eastern and southern parts of the country.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow and become freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

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The sea will be rough at times by morning becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.