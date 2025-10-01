  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 01, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 9, 1447 | Fajr 04:54 | DXB clear.png33.1°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Humid conditions at night; rough sea expected

Light to moderate northwesterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow

Published: Wed 1 Oct 2025, 7:34 PM

Top Stories

Will US visa services in UAE be affected by government shutdown?

Will US visa services in UAE be affected by government shutdown?

Watch: Dubai Fountain returns after nearly 6 months, calls city 'pearl of world'

Watch: Dubai Fountain returns after nearly 6 months, calls city 'pearl of world'

Oman: 2 die after poisoning from contaminated bottled water

Oman: 2 die after poisoning from contaminated bottled water

The weather on Thursday, October 2, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy across the country as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Trade247 launches in Dubai as UAE investors shift toward regulated forex brokers

thumb-image

Typhoon Bualoi kills dozens in Vietnam and Philippines

thumb-image

UAE strongly condemns deadly attack on Michigan church

thumb-image

Bangladesh blames foreign arms for deadly hill clashes

thumb-image

How will 'New Gaza' look under Trump's vision to end war, free hostages?

 

Light to moderate northwesterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times westward during daytime in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 23ºC and reach a high of 42ºC in some parts of the country. Dubai is set to witness highs of 37ºC and lows of 28ºC. Meanwhile in Sharjah, the mercury will reach 37ºC and dip to 27ºC. Abu Dhabi on the other hand will see a rise of 38ºC and a drop of 29ºC.