UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected in some areas; humid conditions by night

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will rise to highs of 37ºC, 38ºC and 37ºC respectively

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 18 Oct 2026, 5:34 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The weather on Monday, October 19, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with rains expected across some areas of the country, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The showers are due to some convective clouds formation eastward, extending to some internal and western areas by afternoon.

Recommended For You

Dubai Police arrest 8-member gang over fake driving licence scheme

Dubai Police arrest 8-member gang over fake driving licence scheme

UAE faced sleeper-cell threats during Iranian missile and drone attacks, says official

UAE faced sleeper-cell threats during Iranian missile and drone attacks, says official

Saudi-led coalition details attacks on infrastructure; Houthis hit palace in Aden

Saudi-led coalition details attacks on infrastructure; Houthis hit palace in Aden

Gargash calls on Gulf nationals to avoid social media spats amid 'pivotal stage' in region

Gargash calls on Gulf nationals to avoid social media spats amid 'pivotal stage' in region

Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia: UAE Umrah operators report 50% drop in new bookings

Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia: UAE Umrah operators report 50% drop in new bookings

 

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds are set to blow, fresh to strong at times with clouds, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 50 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will rise to highs of 37ºC, 38ºC and 37ºC, and dip to lows of 28ºC, 27ºC and 27ºC respectively.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Saudi Arabia says intercepted 4 drones over Riyadh, other regions

2

‘I felt like the world was ending,’ says Dubai resident who survived Riyadh airport attack

3

Dubai Police arrest 8-member gang over fake driving licence scheme

4

Iran denies Saudi Arabia's accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks

5

Dubai clinic clerk jailed for selling fake sick-leave certificates