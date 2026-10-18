UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected in some areas; humid conditions by night

The weather on Monday, October 19, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with rains expected across some areas of the country, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The showers are due to some convective clouds formation eastward, extending to some internal and western areas by afternoon.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

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Light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds are set to blow, fresh to strong at times with clouds, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 50 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will rise to highs of 37ºC, 38ºC and 37ºC, and dip to lows of 28ºC, 27ºC and 27ºC respectively.