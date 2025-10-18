UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected; temperatures to slightly drop

Rainfall is expected in some areas in the UAE on Sunday, October 19, as some convective clouds may form eastward by the afternoon, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Overall, skies will be fair to partly cloudy, and temperatures will slightly decrease. A high of 37 °C is expected in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Saturday was 37.7°C in Abu Dhabi's Al Shawamekh at 1:45pm UAE Local time.

On Sunday, conditions will turn humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate Southeasterly winds will blow, becoming Northwesterly and freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10 – 25kmph, reaching 40kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.