  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Oct 18, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 26, 1447 | Fajr 05:01 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.2°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected; temperatures to slightly drop

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea

Published: Sat 18 Oct 2025, 5:56 PM

Top Stories

Dubai's Global Village: Dh120 premium parking, automatic payment via Salik

Dubai's Global Village: Dh120 premium parking, automatic payment via Salik

Ajman's Masfout named ‘Best Tourist Village in the World’ by UN

Ajman's Masfout named ‘Best Tourist Village in the World’ by UN

Sharjah Police roll out smart device to detect traffic violations, issue fines

Sharjah Police roll out smart device to detect traffic violations, issue fines

Rainfall is expected in some areas in the UAE on Sunday, October 19, as some convective clouds may form eastward by the afternoon, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Overall, skies will be fair to partly cloudy, and temperatures will slightly decrease. A high of 37 °C is expected in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Japan's former PM Tomiichi Murayama, famous for WW2 apology, dies aged 101: reports

thumb-image

UAE emerges as Arab world’s most improved higher education system

thumb-image

Dubai Police to now track vehicles with fines, seizure orders using Parkin spaces

thumb-image

Office Logix Shop expands operations to meet increasing demand for quality ergonomic products

thumb-image

The Wealth Circle to make Middle East debut at IgKnightED'25

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Saturday was 37.7°C in Abu Dhabi's Al Shawamekh at 1:45pm UAE Local time.

On Sunday, conditions will turn humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate Southeasterly winds will blow, becoming Northwesterly and freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10 – 25kmph, reaching 40kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.