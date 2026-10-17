UAE weather tomorrow: Rain to continue in some areas; mercury to hit 36°C in Dubai

Conditions are expected to turn humid overnight and on Monday morning in some coastal and inland areas

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 17 Oct 2026, 5:56 PM
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UAE will see fair to partly cloudy skies, with a chance of rainfall over some northern and eastern areas on Sunday afternoon as convective clouds develop, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Parts of UAE have been witnessing rains consistently for the past few days.

Conditions are expected to turn humid overnight and on Monday morning in some coastal and inland areas, with a possibility of fog or mist formation, the met department said.

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Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast before shifting to the northwest. They may freshen at times as cloud activity could lead to blowing dust, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25km/h and reaching up to 40km/h.

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The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Saturday was 41.6°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 2:30pm. On Sunday, mercury will hit 36°C in Dubai and Sharjah, while the lowest temperature in these emirates will be 28°C.

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