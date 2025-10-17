  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of fog in some areas; high of 36ºC in Dubai

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea

Published: Fri 17 Oct 2025, 6:08 PM

UAE residents looking forward to enjoying cooler weather conditions during their weekends can expect fair to partly cloudy skies on Saturday, October 18, with some clouds appearing eastward by the afternoon, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions will turn humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Temperatures are expected to range between 24ºC and 37ºC. Dubai and Abu Dhabi will see a high of 36ºC and 37ºC, respectively. The mercury rose to its highest point on Friday at 39ºC in Sweihan at 3.30pm.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Winds will be light to moderate Southeasterly gusts, becoming Northwesterly, with a speed ranging between 10 and 20kmph, and reaching 30kmph.

