UAE weather tomorrow: Rains likely; Abu Dhabi, Dubai temperatures to hit 37ºC

UAE residents can expect a chance of rain on Saturday, October 17, as temperatures climb to 41°C in some parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds potentially forming over eastern areas in the afternoon and bringing rainfall.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai could reach 37°C, while humid conditions are expected overnight and on Sunday morning in some coastal and inland areas, increasing the chance of fog or mist.

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Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast before turning northwesterly. They may freshen at times as clouds form, stirring up dust, with speeds of 10 to 25kmph and gusts reaching 40kmph.

The sea is expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.ri