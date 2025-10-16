  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 16, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 24, 1447 | Fajr 05:00 | DXB clear.png32.1°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Light to moderate winds, temperature to drop to 23ºC

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation, especially westward

Published: Thu 16 Oct 2025, 7:32 PM

Top Stories

UAE implements anti-dumping measures as Chinese goods flood local markets

UAE implements anti-dumping measures as Chinese goods flood local markets

No crackers, only lights: Dubai homes sparkle as Indian families celebrate Diwali

No crackers, only lights: Dubai homes sparkle as Indian families celebrate Diwali

Will UAE qualify for 2026 Fifa World Cup if they beat Iraq next month?

Will UAE qualify for 2026 Fifa World Cup if they beat Iraq next month?

It will be fair to partly cloudy on Friday, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

India beat West Indies by seven wickets to sweep series

thumb-image

First Emirati-owned team launched for Abu Dhabi T10 League

thumb-image

How Channing Tatum injured himself while filming a scene in 'Roofman'

thumb-image

UAE: Gold prices cross Dh500 per gram for the first time ever

thumb-image

Dubai court calls out NMC founder's ‘incredible parade of lies’, BR Shetty to pay Dh168.7m

 

Temperatures could be as high as 37ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 37ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai. 

However, temperatures could be as low as 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai and 23ºC in internal areas. 

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation, especially westward. Levels will range from 25 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 35 to 75 per cent in Dubai. 

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.