UAE weather tomorrow: Light to moderate winds, temperature to drop to 23ºC

It will be fair to partly cloudy on Friday, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow.

Temperatures could be as high as 37ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 37ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai and 23ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation, especially westward. Levels will range from 25 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 35 to 75 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.