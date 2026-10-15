UAE weather tomorrow: Rain likely; mercury to hit 37°C in Dubai, Sharjah

UAE residents will experience fair to partly cloudy weather on Friday, October 16, with a chance of convective cloud formation over eastern areas by afternoon that could bring rainfall, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Cloud activity may develop in the east as the day progresses, potentially bringing showers to some areas.

Conditions are expected to become humid Friday night and on Saturday morning across parts of the coastal and internal regions, with a possibility of fog or mist formation.

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Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast before shifting to the northwest. They may strengthen at times, particularly in areas affected by cloud formation, reaching speeds of up to 40kmph. The winds could also cause blowing dust, potentially reducing visibility.

Sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Thursday was 43.5°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 12:45pm.

On Friday, mercury will hit 37°C in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai. The lowest temperature in the three emirates will be 29°C.