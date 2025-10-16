UAE weather: Red alert issued for thick fog; temperatures to dip to 18ºC in some areas

The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds set to appear eastward and southward, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

These clouds may be convective by afternoon. The NCM also issued red and yellow alerts in some parts of the country for thick fog, warning residents of a drop in visibility.

Here are the regions likely to be affected:

The Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. The authority also reduced the speed limit temporarily on certain roads.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation, especially westward.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 18ºC in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 39ºC in internal areas.

In Dubai, temperatures will range between 35ºC and 28ºC. Sharjah on the other hand will see a high of 37ºC and a low of 25ºC. Meanwhile in Abu Dhabi, the mercury will rise to 36ºC and dip to 27ºC.