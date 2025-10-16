  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 16, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 24, 1447 | Fajr 05:00 | DXB mist.png28°C

UAE weather: Red alert issued for thick fog; temperatures to dip to 18ºC in some areas

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times

Published: Thu 16 Oct 2025, 7:31 AM

Top Stories

Dubai's new trackless tram to be connected to Metro, will ease road congestion

Dubai's new trackless tram to be connected to Metro, will ease road congestion

From streets to forever homes: UAE residents rescue pets, turn strays into family

From streets to forever homes: UAE residents rescue pets, turn strays into family

How Sharjah cut rental process from multiple visits to minutes

How Sharjah cut rental process from multiple visits to minutes

The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds set to appear eastward and southward, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

These clouds may be convective by afternoon. The NCM also issued red and yellow alerts in some parts of the country for thick fog, warning residents of a drop in visibility.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Sustainability: GITEX as a launchpad for green tech startups

thumb-image

US Defence Secretary's plane makes emergency landing in UK

thumb-image

Oil prices dip, stay near 5-month low on US-China trade tensions, looming supply surplus

thumb-image

Where to watch UAE vs Qatar live; some spots offer screens for free

thumb-image

Etihad exploring 'smart ways', premium experience to power next phase of India growth

 

Here are the regions likely to be affected:

The Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. The authority also reduced the speed limit temporarily on certain roads.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation, especially westward.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 18ºC in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 39ºC in internal areas.

In Dubai, temperatures will range between 35ºC and 28ºC. Sharjah on the other hand will see a high of 37ºC and a low of 25ºC. Meanwhile in Abu Dhabi, the mercury will rise to 36ºC and dip to 27ºC.