UAE weather tomorrow: More rain expected; mercury to hit 38°C in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah

The UAE is expected to experience fair to partly cloudy weather on Thursday, with a chance of rainfall in some eastern, internal and western areas as convective clouds develop by afternoon, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Cloud formation is expected to begin over eastern areas before extending to some inland and western parts of the country, potentially bringing rainfall.

Conditions are also expected to turn humid at night and on Friday morning across some coastal and inland areas, with a possibility of fog or mist formation.

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Winds will be light to moderate, initially southeasterly before becoming northwesterly. They may strengthen at times, particularly with cloud activity, reaching speeds of up to 50kmph. The winds could also cause blowing dust, potentially affecting visibility in some locations.

The sea is expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

The highest temperature in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah on Thursday will be 38°C, while that in Dubai is expected to be 37°C. The mercury will dip to 29°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and 26°C in Sharjah.