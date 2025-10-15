  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE weather: Rains expected in some areas; temperatures to dip to 18ºC

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times are set to blow across the country

Published: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 7:25 AM

'Feared for my life': UAE expat recounts captivity in Israeli prison after Gaza flotilla seizure

'We shouldn't have lost': UAE fans unite in support despite heartbreaking Qatar defeat

Dubai: How a blunder on ChatGPT might have blown the cover off a theft ring

Residents in some parts of the UAE can expect rainfall today as there is a probability of some convective clouds formation by afternoon, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

This is most likely to take place over some eastern and southern areas. Over the past few days, residents across the nation witnessed rainfall, hailstones and blowing dust, as the UAE was affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the south and an upper-level low accompanied by relatively cold and humid air.

The weather today is otherwise going to be fair to partly cloudy, with humid conditions expected by night and Thursday morning over some internal and coastal areas.

This will be accompanied by a chance of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times are set to blow across the country.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Temperatures will drop to a low of 18ºC in mountainous areas of the country and reach a high of 39ºC in internal parts. Dubai will see a high of 36ºC and a drop of 29ºC. Meanwhile in Abu Dhabi, temperatures will range between 35ºC and 28ºC. Sharjah on the other hand will witness a high of 36ºC and a low of 26ºC.