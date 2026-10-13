UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rain, fog; mercury to hit 38°C in Dubai, Sharjah

The UAE is expected to experience fair to partly cloudy weather on Wednesday, October 14, with a chance of convective cloud formation and rainfall in some areas by afternoon, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Clouds may develop over eastern and western parts of the country, potentially bringing rain to some areas. Residents can also expect humid conditions at night and on Thursday morning in some coastal and inland areas, increasing the possibility of fog or mist formation.

Winds are expected to be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10 to 25kmph, and may strengthen at times to reach 40kmph as clouds develop. The winds could also cause blowing dust in some areas. The sea is expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

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Highest temperatures in Dubai and Sharjah will be 38°C, while that in Abu Dhabi will be 39°C. The mercury will dip to 27°C in Sharjah, 29°C in Dubai and 30°C in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The NCM has warned of occasional heavy showers, thunder and gusty winds across the UAE this week. Rainfall may vary in intensity, and some areas could experience thunder and stronger winds as these clouds develop, the met department said.