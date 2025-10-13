  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE weather tomorrow: Chances of rain in some areas; humid conditions by night

Winds may freshen at times with clouds causing blowing dust, with a speed between 15 and 30kmph, reaching 40kmph

Published: Mon 13 Oct 2025, 8:22 PM

Some convective clouds are expected to form over the UAE on Tuesday, October 14, especially eastward and southward, and they will be associated with rainfall, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Overall, skies will be fair to partly cloudy, and conditions will turn humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal parts of the country with a probability of mist formation.

Temperatures will reach a high of 35°C and 37°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively.

Light to moderate Southeasterly winds are set to blow, becoming Northwesterly winds, and freshening at times with clouds causing blowing dust, with a speed between 15 and 30kmph, reaching 40kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.