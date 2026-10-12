UAE weather tomorrow: Rains likely; Abu Dhabi temperatures to hit 39ºC

Residents in the UAE can expect a rainy weather on Tuesday, October 12, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The skies will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective cloud formation possible over eastern and western areas by afternoon, bringing a chance of rain.

The weather department noted that it will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some western areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.

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It will be warm across the country, with temperatures reaching up to 42ºC in some areas. Abu Dhabi will see highs of up to 39ºC, while mercury in Dubai will hit up to 38ºC.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected, freshening at times with cloud activity and potentially stirring up blowing dust. Wind speeds will range from 10 to 25kmph, reaching up to 40kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.