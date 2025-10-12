  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 12, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 20, 1447 | Fajr 04:58 | DXB lightrain.png33.4°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Rains to continue as temperature drops to 21°C in some areas

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected to cause blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility

Published: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 7:28 PM

Top Stories

UAE doubles customs duty on steel until October 2026

UAE doubles customs duty on steel until October 2026

Sharjah Police arrest gang for scamming vehicle sellers

Sharjah Police arrest gang for scamming vehicle sellers

UAE closely monitoring Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions, calls for de-escalation

UAE closely monitoring Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions, calls for de-escalation

The rainy weather is set to continue on Monday, October 13, as the ongoing low pressure systems brings downpours to parts of the country.

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy weather with the chance of convective clouds — associated with rainfall — towards the northern and eastern parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Recommended For You

thumb-image

BPG charts next chapter of growth with culture, creativity, and innovation

thumb-image

UAE conveys condolences to Mexico over flood victims, expresses solidarity

thumb-image

Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize 2025

thumb-image

Six killed as 7.4 magnitude quake strikes off southern Philippines; tsunami alert lifted

thumb-image

Hamas says Israeli hostages to be freed from Gaza before Trump peace summit

 

Temperatures are expected to reach 36°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 28°C and 29°C respectively. Temperatures in Sharjah will range from 27°C to 37°C. Some internal and eastern parts of the country, where rain is expected, will see a minimum temperature of 21°C.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some western areas, with a chance of fog or mist. Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected to cause blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate, but may become rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

UAE residents have been experiencing rains as unstable weather has hit parts of the nation. The NCM earlier said that from October 10 to 14, the UAE will be affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the south and an upper-level low accompanied by relatively cold and humid air.

Upper-level lows are low pressure systems that strengthen with height, and are associated with cloud cover and rainfall. 