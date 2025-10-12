UAE weather tomorrow: Rains to continue as temperature drops to 21°C in some areas

The rainy weather is set to continue on Monday, October 13, as the ongoing low pressure systems brings downpours to parts of the country.

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy weather with the chance of convective clouds — associated with rainfall — towards the northern and eastern parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are expected to reach 36°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 28°C and 29°C respectively. Temperatures in Sharjah will range from 27°C to 37°C. Some internal and eastern parts of the country, where rain is expected, will see a minimum temperature of 21°C.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some western areas, with a chance of fog or mist. Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected to cause blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate, but may become rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

UAE residents have been experiencing rains as unstable weather has hit parts of the nation. The NCM earlier said that from October 10 to 14, the UAE will be affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the south and an upper-level low accompanied by relatively cold and humid air.

Upper-level lows are low pressure systems that strengthen with height, and are associated with cloud cover and rainfall.