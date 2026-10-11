UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with chance of rain in Dubai

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy on October 12, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). There is a chance of convective clouds forming towards eastern and internal areas by afternoon. These are typically associated with rainfall.

According to the NCM, there is chance of rain hitting Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah, along with some internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some western areas with a chance of fog or mist.

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Light to moderate southwesterly to northeasterly winds will blow. These may be strong at times, reaching 45 km/hr and causing blowing dust. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are set to reach 39°C in Abu Dhabi and 38°C in Dubai and Sharjah. The emirates will see lows of 28°C, 28°C and 26°C respectively.