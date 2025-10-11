UAE weather tomorrow: Rain expected in some areas; high of 36°C in Dubai

Rains are expected in some internal and southern areas and islands in the UAE on Sunday, October 12, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There is a chance of convective clouds forming northward and eastward and extending to those regions, causing rainfall. Overall, fair to partly cloudy skies will blanket the country.

A high of 36°C is expected both in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with humidity ranging between 20% and 80%.

Winds will be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly and northwesterly gusts, freshening to strong at times. Clouds will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility, with a speed of 15 to 30kmph, reaching 55 kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate, may become rough at times, with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

The country is currently witnessing unstable weather conditions that are expected to continue through mid-next week due to an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the south and an upper-level low accompanied by relatively cold and humid air.

UAE authorities have announced their full readiness for the expected fluctuations.