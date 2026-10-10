UAE weather tomorrow: Rainfall expected in some areas; Abu Dhabi temperatures to hit 41°C

The weather across the UAE on Sunday, October 11, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern and southern areas.

These may become convective by afternoon, bringing a chance of rain, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are expected to reach 41°C in Abu Dhabi, 40°C in Dubai, 39°C in Sharjah and 29°C in the three other emirates.

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Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate southwesterly becoming northwesterly winds are set to blow, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.