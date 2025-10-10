  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rainfall, drop in temperatures expected

Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds, at a speed of 10–25, reaching 45km/hr, will cause dust and sand to blow

Published: Fri 10 Oct 2025, 5:59 PM

Big fat Indian weddings in UAE, films: How Emirates connects with largest expat group

UAE says Uranus Star drinking water import not permitted after two deaths in Oman

Who is Maria Corina Machado, winner of Nobel Peace Prize 2025?

The day will be fair to partly cloudy on Saturday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

There is a chance of rainfall as convective clouds are expected to form eastward and southward.

Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds, at a speed of 10–25, reaching 45km/hr, will cause dust and sand to blow.

Temperatures could be as high as 38ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 36ºC in Abu Dhabi and 37ºC in Dubai. 

Temperatures are expected to drop on Saturday as well. They could be as low as 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai and 22ºC in Razeen. 

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate and may become rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.