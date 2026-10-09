UAE weather tomorrow: Abu Dhabi temperatures to hit 41°C; partly cloudy skies
Humidity levels are expected to rise overnight and into Sunday morning across some coastal and inland areas, increasing the likelihood of fog or mist formation
- PUBLISHED: Fri 9 Oct 2026, 7:00 PM
The weather on Saturday, October 10, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with some clouds appearing eastward and southward by afternoon, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.
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Temperatures in the UAE’s major cities are expected to remain warm, with highs of 41°C in Abu Dhabi, 40°C in Dubai and 39°C in Sharjah. Overnight temperatures will drop to lows of 28°C in Abu Dhabi, 29°C in Dubai and 26°C in Sharjah.
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Light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds are set to blow, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.