UAE weather: Cloudy skies, rainfall expected; maximum temperature 42°C

The lowest temperature recorded over the country this morning was 18.9°C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah)

Published: Fri 10 Oct 2025, 9:18 AM

UAE weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy today, according to the met department's latest bulletin. Clouds will appear eastward and southward might be convective associated with rainfall.

Temperatures in the country today are expected to reach a maximum of 42°C in internal areas. Mercury will hit a high of 38°C in both Dubai and Sharjah, while Abu Dhabi will see a high of 39°C.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country this morning was 18.9°C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 7am.

The lowest temperature in Dubai today will be 24°C, 25°C in Sharjah and 27°C in Abu Dhabi.

Conditions will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas, the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology said. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will blow.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.