UAE weather tomorrow: Dusty conditions expected; high of 42°C in Dubai

The weather on Thursday, October 1, 2026 will be fair to partly cloudy, according to the UAE National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Clouds that will appear in eastern areas might turn convective by the afternoon.

Conditions will be humid by night and on Friday morning over some western areas with a probability of mist formation.

As for temperatures, they will range between 24°C and 44°C nationwide. Dubai and Abu Dhabi will see highs of 42°C and 38°C, respectively.

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Expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate maybe come rough at times in Oman Sea.