UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to dip to 21ºC; humid conditions by night

The weather on Wednesday, October 1, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds are expected to blow, freshening at times over the sea, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to reach to a high of 43ºC and dip to a low of 21ºC in some regions. Dubai will witness highs of 38ºC and lows of 27ºC. Meanwhile in Sharjah, the mercury will rise to 38ºC and dip to 28ºC. Abu Dhabi on the other hand will see an increase of 38ºC and a dip of 28ºC.