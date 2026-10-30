UAE weather tomorrow: Rains likely; temperatures to dip to 19ºC in some areas

Residents in the UAE can expect rains on Saturday, October 31, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward and northward, associated with rainfall.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas. It will be warm across the country with temperatures reaching up to 39ºC in some areas. Abu Dhabi will see highs of up to 36ºC, while temperatures in Dubai will reach up to 35ºC. In Abu Dhabi's Mezaira, mercury is expected to dip to 19ºC.

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Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds will blow across the country. Gusts will be fresh to strong at times with clouds causing blowing dust. Winds will be gentle with a speed of 10-25kmph but may pick up and reach up to 45kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea