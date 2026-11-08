UAE weather tomorrow: Cloudy conditions, low of 23ºC in Sharjah

The sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough by Tuesday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Nov 2026, 5:18 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The weather on Monday, November 9, is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially over the coastal and island areas, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Along with the cloudy conditions, there is also a probability of light rainfall by Tuesday morning.

Recommended For You

UAE arrests 20 international drug network members, foils attempt to smuggle 30kg drugs

UAE arrests 20 international drug network members, foils attempt to smuggle 30kg drugs

Fresh tests needed to renew UAE driving licence expired over 10 years ago

Fresh tests needed to renew UAE driving licence expired over 10 years ago

Trump says Middle East would not exist if he didn't stop Iran from having nuclear weapon

Trump says Middle East would not exist if he didn't stop Iran from having nuclear weapon

Trump says Iran 'not doing anything' on nuclear programme without US approval

Trump says Iran 'not doing anything' on nuclear programme without US approval

US to set up task force to restrict Iran commerce across land borders, Caspian Sea

US to set up task force to restrict Iran commerce across land borders, Caspian Sea

 

Meanwhile, light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds are set to blow, fresh at times, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough by Tuesday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 35ºC, while dipping to lows of 26ºC, 25ºC and 23ºC respectively.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Qatar says its mediation efforts between US and Iran continue to prevent escalation

2

Saudi Arabia says minor damage on Riyadh's Aramco building after attempted attack

3

Trump says Middle East would not exist if he didn't stop Iran from having nuclear weapon

4

Israeli president picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's rival, to form government

5

UAE arrests 20 international drug network members, foils attempt to smuggle 30kg drugs