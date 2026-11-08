UAE weather tomorrow: Cloudy conditions, low of 23ºC in Sharjah

The weather on Monday, November 9, is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially over the coastal and island areas, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Along with the cloudy conditions, there is also a probability of light rainfall by Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds are set to blow, fresh at times, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

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The sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough by Tuesday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 35ºC, while dipping to lows of 26ºC, 25ºC and 23ºC respectively.