UAE weather tomorrow: Cloudy skies expected, 23°C lowest temperature in Dubai

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy weather on Sunday, November 9, with low clouds appearing over the Western coasts and islands.

The weather will be humid by night and Monday morning. Light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, with a speed of 10–20kmph, reaching 30kmph, can be expected. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country on Saturday morning was 13.9°C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 5:45am. The highest temperature recorded over the country was 36.4°C in Tawiyen (Fujairah) at 2:30pm.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On Sunday, mercury is expected to rise to 33°C in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, while Dubai will see a high of 32°C. The lowest temperature in Dubai will be 23°C, 22°C in Abu Dhabi and 18°C in Sharjah on Sunday.