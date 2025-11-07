  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Nov 07, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 16, 1447 | Fajr 05:11 | DXB clear.png30.3°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Dubai temperature to dip to 21ºC; dusty conditions likely

Residents can look forward to a gradual shift to cooler days, bringing more comfortable mornings and evenings

Published: Fri 7 Nov 2025, 6:38 PM

Top Stories

'He was my joy, my light': Father mourns 6-year-old son who drowned in Al Ain

'He was my joy, my light': Father mourns 6-year-old son who drowned in Al Ain

Fifa fines, suspends UAE, Qatar team officials over misconduct, unsporting behaviour

Fifa fines, suspends UAE, Qatar team officials over misconduct, unsporting behaviour

Tickets from Dh10: What to expect at Dubai Racing Carnival 2025

Tickets from Dh10: What to expect at Dubai Racing Carnival 2025

UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies with occasional dust on Saturday (November 8), according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that low clouds are expected to appear in western areas.

Recommended For You

Marrakech Film Festival: Guillermo del Toro, Jodie Foster to receive special honours

Marrakech Film Festival: Guillermo del Toro, Jodie Foster to receive special honours

Inside the UAE's new coffee renaissance: Would you pay Dh3,600 for a cup?

Inside the UAE's new coffee renaissance: Would you pay Dh3,600 for a cup?

It's official: Rajinikanth to act in movie produced by Kamal Haasan

It's official: Rajinikanth to act in movie produced by Kamal Haasan

How Italy promises an unforgettable Winter Olympics

How Italy promises an unforgettable Winter Olympics

Video: Trump event paused when guest faints; White House says 'gentleman is okay'

Video: Trump event paused when guest faints; White House says 'gentleman is okay'

 

While meteorologists say the weather will remain mild, it will still feel warm — just not as hot as the scorching summer months. This transition signals the gradual arrival of cooler days, offering residents more comfortable mornings and evenings.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai will see a low of 21ºC and a high of 32ºC, while Abu Dhabi will range between 22ºC and 31ºC. Across the country, temperatures are not expected to exceed 32ºC.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow at 10–20kmph, reaching up to 30kmph.

The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.