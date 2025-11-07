UAE weather tomorrow: Dubai temperature to dip to 21ºC; dusty conditions likely

UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies with occasional dust on Saturday (November 8), according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that low clouds are expected to appear in western areas.

While meteorologists say the weather will remain mild, it will still feel warm — just not as hot as the scorching summer months. This transition signals the gradual arrival of cooler days, offering residents more comfortable mornings and evenings.

Dubai will see a low of 21ºC and a high of 32ºC, while Abu Dhabi will range between 22ºC and 31ºC. Across the country, temperatures are not expected to exceed 32ºC.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow at 10–20kmph, reaching up to 30kmph.

The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.