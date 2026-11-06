UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected; Dubai, Abu Dhabi temperatures to hit 36°C

Residents in the UAE can expect some rains on Saturday, November 7, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Weather conditions on Saturday are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with a probability of some convective cloud formation eastward by afternoon, may be associated with rainfall.

Despite the possibility of showers, temperatures will remain relatively high, reaching up to 38°C in some parts of the country. Abu Dhabi and Dubai are expected to record highs of 36°C.

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Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10 to 25kmph, and may freshen at times to reach 35kmph.

The sea is expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.