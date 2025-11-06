  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of light rainfall with slight dip in temperatures

Dubai temperatures will range between 25°C and 34°C, while that of Abu Dhabi will be between 24°C and 32°C

Published: Thu 6 Nov 2025, 6:40 PM

UAE skies will be fair to partly cloudy on Friday, November 7, the met department has said in their latest bulletin. The weather will be cloudy at times over Al Dhafrah region, with a probability of light rainfall, and slight decrease in temperatures, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

Dubai temperatures will range between 25°C and 34°C, while that of Abu Dhabi will be between 24°C and 32°C. Sharjah is expected to see a high of 34°C and low of 20°C on Friday.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Thursday was 35.7°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 3pm.

UAE residents can also expect light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds on Friday, freshening at times, with a speed of 10–25 kmph, reaching 35kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.