UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected in some areas; high of 35ºC in Dubai

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 5 Nov 2026, 5:54 PM
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The weather on Friday, November 6, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy with chance of rainfall in some areas, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The showers come due to a probability of some convective cloud formation eastward and northward by afternoon.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times with clouds causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

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The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will rise to highs of 35ºC, 36ºC and 35ºC, and dip to lows of 27ºC, 25ºC and 24ºC.

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