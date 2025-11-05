UAE weather tomorrow: Moderate rains expected; temperatures to dip to 22ºC in Sharjah

The current rain spell in the UAE is expected to continue with light to moderate rainfall set to take place on Thursday, November 6, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather otherwise is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy over Al Dhafrah region.

Conditions might get humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 23ºC in Dubai and dip to 22ºC in Sharjah. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi is likely to see a low of 24ºC. The mercury in Dubai and Sharjah will rise up to 34ºC, while Abu Dhabi temperatures will reach 33ºC.