UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected in some areas; low of 24°C in Dubai

Residents can expect rainfall in some eastern and northern parts of the UAE on Thursday, November 5, as per the weather forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Skies in general will be fair to partly cloudy in the UAE. By the afternoon, some convective clouds will form eastward and northward and will be associated with rains.

Temperature nationwide will range from 22°C to 38°C. The mercury may hit a lot of 24°C and 25°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively, as the country's weather shifts gradually towards winter.

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Expect light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, that will become freshening at times, with a speed of 10 to 25km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.