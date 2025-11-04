UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected in some areas; temperatures to rise

Residents can expect rain across some parts of the UAE on Wednesday, November 5, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Weather conditions are expected to be dusty to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over Al Dhafrah region.

Meanwhile, temperatures are likely to increase slightly with humid conditions by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 23ºC in Dubai and 21ºC in Sharjah. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi will see a dip in temperatures to 23ºC.