UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rainfall; humid conditions by night

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 35ºC, 35ºC and 34ºC respectively

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Nov 2026, 6:34 PM
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The weather on Wednesday, November 4, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of rainfall in some areas, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The showers come alongside a probability of some convective cloud formation over some eastern and northern areas, which may be associated with rainfall.

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Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

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Light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds are set to blow, fresh at times, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 35ºC, 35ºC and 34ºC, and dip to lows of 25ºC, 26ºC and 24ºC respectively.

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