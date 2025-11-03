UAE weather tomorrow: Dubai temperatures to dip to 24ºC; humidity by night

The weather on Tuesday, November 4, is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

These conditions will be especially observed westward and over the coasts, becoming dusty at times northward and eastward.

The weather situation will become humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds are expected to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Temperatures in Dubai and Sharjah will reach a low of 24ºC and 23ºC respectively. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi will see a low of 23ºC.