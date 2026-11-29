The weather on Monday, November 30, is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Residents can expect rains over the islands and some eastern, northern and coastal areas.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

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Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 31ºC and dip to lows of 22ºC, 21ºC and 22ºC respectively.