UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of fog formation; fair to partly cloudy skies

Temperatures nationwide will range between 19°C and 39°C, with a low of 26°C in Abu Dhabi and 27°C in Dubai

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 2 Nov 2026, 4:32 PM
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The weather in the UAE on Tuesday, November 3, will be fair to partly cloudy in general, as per the forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Humidity levels are expected to rise overnight and on Wednesday morning in some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.

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Temperatures nationwide will range between 19°C and 39°C, with a low of 26°C in Abu Dhabi and 27°C in Dubai. In Ras Al Khaimah, the mercury is expected to dip to 23°C.

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Expect light to moderate southeasterly winds that will become northwesterly and may turn freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 20km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

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