UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected; Dubai to see lows of 22ºC

With the arrival of November, residents in the UAE can expect cooler weather and the occasional wet spells, with the country likely to experience rain.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in its forecast revealed chances of light rains on Monday, November 3, with partly cloudy weather in general, and clouds appearing over coastal and island areas.

Meanwhile, conditions are likely to get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate, and may become rough at times westward by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures in Dubai and Sharjah are expected to drop to a low of 22ºC and reach highs of 33ºC. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi will witness a low of 23ºC and a high of 33ºC.